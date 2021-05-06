Nadal, nearing 35, says retirement not on his mind at all

His honor as Sportsman of the Year during a digital ceremony from Seville, Spain, was not the only Laureus Award for someone from the world of tennis: Naomi Osaka was selected as Sportswoman of the Year and Billie Jean King got the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Among the other recipients Thursday were Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, the first winner of the Athlete Advocate of the Year for his work against racism; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Breakthrough Award; Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot, Comeback Award; Bayern Munich, Team of the Year; Liverpool star Mo Salah, Sporting Inspiration Award.

Nadal, who is competing this week at the clay-court Madrid Open, adds this latest Laureus recognition to his 2006 Breakthrough Award, 2011 Sportsman Award and 2014 Comeback Award.

This one arrives after he won his record-extending 13th French Open championship last October, allowing the Spaniard to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of 20 major singles trophies overall.

Nadal can break that mark by winning another title at Roland Garros, where main-draw play begins May 30. He’ll turn 35 on June 3.

“The titles or the numbers never distract (from) my goal, and my goal is just to keep going. ... I am still motivated,” Nadal said. “I would love to give myself a chance to win another time in Paris. Let’s see.”

