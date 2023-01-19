springfield-news-sun logo
X

Nadal MRI shows hurt left hip flexor; recovery of 6-8 weeks

Nation & World
46 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal's manager says the 22-time Grand Slam champion injured his left hip flexor during his loss at the Australian Open and could need about six to eight weeks to fully recover

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal injured his left hip flexor during his loss at the Australian Open and could need about six to eight weeks to fully recover, his manager said Thursday.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had an MRI exam at a hospital in Melbourne under his doctor's supervision on Thursday, a day after being injured during a straight-set exit against Mackenzie McDonald in the second round at Melbourne Park.

Nadal was the defending champion and seeded No. 1 in Australia.

The 36-year-old now will head home to Spain to rest.

Nadal has lost seven of his past nine matches, dating to a fourth-round defeat at the U.S. Open in September.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Mark Baker

Credit: Mark Baker

Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Dita Alangkara

In Other News
1
Report: Climate change fueling conflict in Lake Chad Basin
2
New Zealand's Ardern, an icon to many, to step down
3
At Lunar New Year, desserts can be customary or 'cute-ified'
4
China accuses 'some Western media' of COVID-19 coverage bias
5
Flavored cannabis marketing is criticized for targeting kids
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top