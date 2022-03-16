Nadal improves to 18-0 with win over Opelka at Indian Wells

But Nadal closed it out by pulling Opelka out of the court and the American's backhand landed wide.

There were no service breaks in the first set. Opelka fought off the only break point in the seventh game with a smash and forehand winner. Nadal held at love for 6-all, forcing the tiebreaker. Opelka led 3-2 with a forehand winner down the line. Nadal won the next five points, all on errors by Opelka, to take the set.

Nadal improved to 19-0 against American opponents since losing to John Isner at the 2017 Laver Cup.

Nadal, a three-time champion in the desert, advanced to the quarterfinals against wild-card Nick Kyrgios. The Australian advanced to his first ATP Tour quarterfinal since winning Washington in 2019 after 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner withdrew because of illness.

Taylor Fritz fired 14 aces in outlasting Alex de Minaur, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Fritz next plays Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in the quarterfinals. Kecmanovic overcame 14 aces by No. 6 seed Matteo Berrettini in a 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4 victory.

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria beat John Isner, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Caption Rafael Nadal, of Spain, returns to Reilly Opelka at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

