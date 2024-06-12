Nadal and Alcaraz to play doubles together for Spain at Paris Olympics

The Spanish tennis federation says Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will play doubles together for Spain at the upcoming Paris Olympics

Updated 2 minutes ago
MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will play doubles together for Spain at the upcoming Paris Olympics, the Spanish tennis federation said Wednesday.

The announcement comes three days after the 21-year-old Alcaraz won the French Open for the first time — earning his third Grand Slam trophy.

Alcaraz is widely seen as the heir to Nadal in Spanish tennis, and has frequently remarked that Nadal was his childhood hero.

The 38-year-old Nadal already owns Olympic gold medals in singles (2008) and doubles (2016 with Marc López) to go alongside his 22 Grand Slam titles.

“Rafa and Carlos will be playing together in Paris,” said Spain captain David Ferrer while announcing the squad.

The other Spain players in the men's Olympic team will be Pablo Carreño Busta, Alejandro Davidovich and Marcel Granollers.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

