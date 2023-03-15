Nadal aiming to make comeback from injury at Monte Carlo

The 36-year-old Spaniard uses the event as a key part of his preparations for the French Open, which takes place May 28-June 11.

Nadal has won 14 of his major titles on clay at Roland Garros, including last year while dealing with chronic pain in his left foot.

In January, Nadal hurt his hip flexor during a second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald of the United States at the Australian Open.

An MRI exam the next day revealed the extent of the injury.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports