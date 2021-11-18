springfield-news-sun logo
NAACP Image Awards to be held with live audience in February

Nation & World
17 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will be held in-person Feb. 26 in Los Angeles with a live audience, the group announced Thursday.

The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast live on BET.

Nominees for the awards that honor entertainers and writers of color will be announced Jan. 11. This year's honors include new podcast categories along with awards in music, film, television and literature.

No venue or host was announced. Earlier this year, Anthony Anderson was host for the eighth straight year in a virtual ceremony with no audience.

The late Chadwick Boseman won best actor in a motion picture for his final role in “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” and won best supporting actor for his performance in “Da 5 Bloods.”

