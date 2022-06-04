Na resigns as tour member after signing up for Saudi league

Na is a five-time PGA Tour winner with $37.9 million in career earnings.

The PGA Tour requires members to play 15 times a year, and it historically grants releases for at least three overseas tournaments a year. However, it denied releases for the LIV Golf Invitational because of its threat as a series of eight tournaments, five of them in the United States.

The tour does not grant releases for events held in North America. The tour has said those who played outside London next week in the LIV event would face discipline that it has not specified, presumably losing membership.

One reason for players to resign is for the majors. The USGA has not said whether players who sign up for LIV Golf will be allowed to play the U.S. Open on June 16-19 at The Country Club. While the tour does not run the majors, the relationship is such that majors could honor PGA Tour regulations if a player is suspended.

“I hope the current policies change and I'll be able to play on the PGA Tour again,” Na wrote.

