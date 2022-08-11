N Macedonia: Truck full of migrants overturns; 35 injured

The relaxation of travel restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in more migrants attempting to use the Balkan route into Europe, going through Turkey and Greece to North Macedonia and Serbia.

Police spokeswoman Suzana Pranikj told The Associated Press that so far this year police have prevented more than 11,500 people from illegally entering the country — 88% of them from Greece.

In the same period, police arrested 62 suspected migrant smugglers — 15 of them foreign nationals.

According to Pranikj, the number of arriving migrants has doubled compared to the same period last year. They mostly originate from Pakistan, Syria and India.

