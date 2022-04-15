N. Korea marks key anniversary, but no word on army parade

Kim has pushed ambitiously to advance his nuclear arsenal while simultaneously reviving the economy. But a mix of pandemic-caused hardships, U.S.-led sanctions and his own mismanagement have caused a massive economic blow in what's become the toughest moment of his decade in power.

North Korea often marks key state anniversaries with huge military parades featuring newly built missiles. State media said Kim Il Sung's birthday with be celebrated with fireworks, a dance party and a performance, but didn’t mention a military parade.

NK News, a North Korea-focused news outlet, said its sources in Pyongyang reported hearing jets and helicopters flying low over the city center shortly after midnight Thursday — a possible indication that a nighttime military parade was taking place. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said it had no immediate information to share with the media on a possible military parade in North Korea.

After North Korea's spate of missile tests earlier this year, South Korean officials said North Korea could soon launch fresh provocations like an additional ICBM test, a banned launch of a rocket to put a spy satellite into orbit, or even a nuclear bomb test that would be the seventh of its kind.

South Korea’s military said recently it detected signs that North Korea is rebuilding tunnels at a nuclear testing ground that it partially dismantled before it entered now-dormant nuclear talks with the United States in 2018. Some experts say North Korea will likely perform a nuclear test after U.S. and South Korea militaries begin their annual drills, which the North views as an invasion rehearsal, next week.

“I think they’ll carry out a nuclear test once it finishes restoring its nuclear testing facility,” said Moon Seong Mook, an analyst with the Seoul-based Korea Research Institute for National Strategy. “There is no reason for them to bring back its testing ground if they don’t plan to use them for a bomb test.”

Some experts say the ongoing brinkmanship is also likely motivated by domestic politics, as Kim doesn’t otherwise have significant accomplishments to flaunt to his people since his summitry with then-President Donald Trump aimed at winning badly needed sanctions relief collapsed in 2019. Last year, Kim acknowledged North Korea was facing its “worst-ever situation.”

