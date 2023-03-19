N Korea launches missile into sea amid US-S Korea drills

The North views the drills as a practice to launch an invasion, though the United States and South Korea have steadfastly said their training is defensive in nature. The latest U.S.-South Korean drills, which include computer simulations and field exercises, are to continue until Thursday.

The North Korean weapons recently tested include its longest-range Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland. The North’s state media quoted leader Kim Jong Un as saying the ICBM launch was meant to “strike fear into the enemies."

