Mystery over deaths of 21 teenagers at S African nightclub

The teenagers were reportedly celebrating the end of mid-year exams, a local DJ's birthday and the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions in South Africa, which was announced earlier in the week.

Parents were asked to come to a mortuary to identify their children.

Police Minister Cele visited the nightclub and the mortuary on Sunday and choked back tears as he spoke to reporters outside the mortuary.

“The scene I have seen here inside, it doesn’t matter what kind of a heart you have," Cele said. “Firstly, the sight of those bodies sleeping there. But when you look at their faces you realize that you’re dealing with kids, kids, kids.”

"You’ve heard the story that they are young but when you see them you realize that it’s a disaster. Twenty-one of them. Too many.”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is in Germany for the G7 summit, offered condolences to the families of the victims in a statement but also said he was concerned why “such young people were gathered at a venue which, on the face of it, should be off limits to persons under the age of 18.”

It’s illegal for anyone under 18 to consume alcohol in South Africa and residents and community leaders have called for the nightclub to be shut down. The tragedy will put renewed scrutiny on the many bars and nightclubs operating in poor neighborhoods in South Africa and which are often criticized for not abiding by liquor laws.

