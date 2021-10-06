Myanmar's Suu Kyi to testify in own defense later this month

All the proceedings against Suu Kyi are closed to the public and press. She is being held by the military at an undisclosed location in Naypyitaw.

Her co-defendants on the incitement charge are former Vice President Win Myint and the former Mayor of Naypyitaw, Myo Aung. All have denied the charges. Win Myint is scheduled to testify on Oct. 12, and Myo Aung on Nov. 2.

Faced with additional cases as well, the 76-year-old Suu Kyi on Tuesday applied to the court to hold its Monday and Tuesday sessions only every two weeks for health reasons. The court is expected to rule on her request on Oct. 12.

At a separate trial of Suu Kyi on Friday on corruption charges, a former political ally testified he had handed to her large amounts of cash and gold. Suu Kyi faces four corruption charges in those proceedings, each of which carries a penalty of up to 15 years’ imprisonment, the longest possible prison terms of the several offenses she has been charged with.

Preparations have also begun to try her for breaching the official secrets law, which carried a maximum prison term of 14 years.

The military seized power just before Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy would have begun a second five-year term in office. It said it acted because last November’s election was marred by widespread fraud, an assertion that is widely doubted. Protests over the army takeover are continuing, and have left over 1,000 civilians dead, along with growing armed resistance.