Myanmar skips ASEAN summit to protest general's exclusion

ASEAN’s sanctioning of Myanmar marked a shift from the bloc's bedrock principles of non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs and deciding by consensus. Myanmar cited the violation of those principles — enshrined in the group’s charter — when it rejected ASEAN's ban on its military leader from the summit.

Myanmar's absence at the summit follows an impasse over ASEAN's envoy to Myanmar, Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof, who was denied permission by the military to meet with Suu Kyi and other government leaders detained since the Feb. 1 takeover.

ASEAN leaders agreed on a five-point contingency plan in an emergency meeting in April in Indonesia that was attended by Min Aung Hlaing. They called for an immediate end to violence in the country and the start of dialogue to be mediated by the ASEAN envoy, who should be allowed to meet all parties. But Myanmar's commitment to the plan is in doubt.

ASEAN has been under pressure to help end the crisis in Myanmar, where the military’s efforts to quash opposition have triggered increasingly violent and destabilizing resistance. Almost 1,200 civilians are estimated to have been killed by security forces. The government says a smaller number of people were killed and that security forces have acted to restore order amid what it describes as terrorism and arson.

Caption Public buses and taxis are driven along Sula Pagoda road Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar.