Myanmar security forces attack town that resisted with arms

Myanmar Now, another online news site, reported Tuesday that protesters in Kalay had set up neighborhood strongholds and inflicted casualties on the security forces.

It said that on March 28, when the army sought to attack Kalay, protesters in the town and nearby villages put up fierce resistance. The attack took place a day after the junta's forces killed more than 110 people around the country, the highest single-day death toll since the coup.

The report said protesters “more than held their own. Four of them died that night, but so did an equal number of the enemy, including an officer or two. The protesters also managed to wound 17 of their heavily armed attackers.”

The protesters, who have organized themselves in a “Kalay Civil Army,” inflicted more casualties in the following days, it said.

Daily protests against military rule continued Wednesday in other cities and towns, including Mogok in central Myanmar, and Bago, northeast of Yangon, where social media posts said security forces fired live ammunition at demonstrators.

Anti-coup protesters hold slogans as they are greeted while marching along a market street in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday April 7, 2021. Threats of lethal violence and arrests of protesters have failed to suppress daily demonstrations across Myanmar demanding the military step down and reinstate the democratically elected government. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Anti-coup protesters hold slogans bearing pictures of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Threats of lethal violence and arrests of protesters have failed to suppress daily demonstrations across Myanmar demanding the military step down and reinstate the democratically elected government. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited