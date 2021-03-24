X

Myanmar junta frees hundreds held for anti-coup protests

An arrested protester flashes the three-fingered salute while onboard a bus getting out of Insein prison to go to an undisclosed location Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo)
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar's state TV says 628 people imprisoned for protesting last month’s coup have been released.

Witnesses outside Insein Prison in Yangon on Wednesday saw busloads of mostly young people, looking happy with some flashing the three-finger gesture of defiance adopted by the protest movement.

The prisoners appear to be the hundreds of students detained in early March while demonstrating against the Feb. 1 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Arrested protesters flash the three-fingered salute while onboard a bus that is getting out of Insein prison and will transport them to an undisclosed location Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo)
Arrested protesters wave to people while onboard a bus that is getting out of Insein prison and will transport them to an undisclosed location Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo)
Arrested protesters wave to people while onboard a bus that is part of a convoy of buses getting out of Insein prison and will transport them to an undisclosed location Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo)
A bus with arrested protesters is driven out of Insein prison and headed to an undisclosed location Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo)
An arrested protester flashes the three-fingered salute while onboard a bus that is getting out of Insein prison and will transport them to an undisclosed location Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo)
Arrested protesters flash the three-fingered salute while onboard a bus that is getting out of Insein prison and will transport them to an undisclosed location Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo)
