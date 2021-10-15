Myanmar bars Suu Kyi's lawyer from talking about her cases

The practical effect of the order will be to choke off almost any firsthand accounts of the ongoing trials in which Suu Kyi and her co-defendants are involved.

The only accounts of the proceedings have come from the lawyers defending her and her co-defendants. The court sessions are closed to reporters and the public, the prosecutors do not comment on them, and the state-controlled media so far have not reported directly on them.

“The military council now is blocking one lawyer after another,” Kyi Win said, referring to the ruling junta. “We do not know what will happen next.”

In August, San Mar La Nyunt, another of Suu Kyi’s lawyers, was also forced to agree to a gag order banning her from speaking to the media.

Suu Kyi’s supporters and independent analysts say the charges against her are concocted to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power. The most serious charges are corruption, for which each count is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, and violating the Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum term of 14 years.

Suu Kyi’s co-defendants in the secrets case are three of her former Cabinet ministers and Sean Turnell, an Australian economist who served as her adviser.

Turnell’s lawyer, Ye Lin Aung, said the court in Naypyitaw handling the case agreed in principle on Thursday to allow an interpreter at the upcoming trial, reversing its own ruling of a week earlier, when it had denied one for what it said were security reasons.

The exact details of Turnell’s alleged offense and those of the others have not been made public, though Myanmar state television, citing government statements, has said the Australian academic had access to “secret state financial information” and had tried to flee the country.