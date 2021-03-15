'My legs were shaking': elderly Spaniards thrilled to go out

More than 29,000 elderly care home residents in Spain have died from COVID-19 over the last year. Repeated lockdowns have also taken a toll on people's mental health.

“I have haven’t been out in over a year,” said 80-year-old Segundo Llorente.

Angel Moreno, 70, added: “I haven’t seen my family in a year and a bit.”

When they arrived at the newly refurbished 5-star RIU Plaza de España hotel, the group rode elevators to the terrace on the 27th floor. The terrace has some of the best panoramic views of the Spanish capital.

There is also a glass bridge jutting out over the street below which the group approached with trepidation before thrilling to the novelty.

To cap the visit, the group sang happy birthday to Garcia, who turned 85.

“Good, very good. Stupendous,” Garcia said of his day out.