Muti extends to 2022-23 as Chicago Symphony music director

14 minutes ago
Conductor Riccardo Muti has extended his contract as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra by one year through the 2022-23 season

CHICAGO (AP) — Conductor Riccardo Muti has extended his contract as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra by one year through the 2022-23 season.

The 80-year-old Italian became music director of the CSO in 2010, succeeding Daniel Barenboim.

Muti will lead 10 weeks of concerts in Chicago and four weeks on tour, which will include a trip to China, Japan and Taiwan.

The CSO said Muti's 2022-23 season will include performances of Beethoven's “Missa Solemnic (Solemn Mass)” in June 2023 and the world premiere of a work commissioned by the CSO from Jessie Montgomery.

Muti was to conduct the CSO's season-opening performance on Thursday night in their first performance together since February 2020, a gap caused by the pandemic.

