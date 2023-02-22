Musk's Tesla pay package under scrutiny in Delaware court

Musk also downplayed the notion that his friendships with certain Tesla board members, including sometimes vacationing together, mean that they were likely to do his bidding.

The plan called for Musk to reap billions if Tesla hit certain market capitalization and operational milestones. For each incidence of simultaneously meeting a market cap milestone and an operational milestone, Musk, who owned about 22% of Tesla when the plan was approved, would get stock equal to 1% of outstanding shares at the time of the grant. His interest in the company would grow to about 28% if the company’s market capitalization grew by $600 billion.

Tesla has achieved all twelve market capitalization milestones and eleven operational milestones, providing Musk nearly $28B in stock option gains, according to a post-trial brief filed by plaintiff’s attorneys. The stock option grants are subject to a five-year holding period, however.

Varallo told Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick that Musk should be force to give back some, if not all, of the stock option grants he has earned.

Defense attorney Evan Chesler said the compensation package was a “high-risk, high-reward” deal that benefitted not just Musk, but Tesla shareholders who have seen the value of the company based in Austin, Texas, climb from $53 billion to more than $600 billion, having briefly hit $1 trillion last year.

Chesler also said Tesla made sure that the $55 billion compensation figure was included in the proxy statement because the company wanted shareholders to know that "this was a heart-stopping number that Mr. Musk could earn.”

“Nobody’s laughing now,” added Chesler, noting that, while some Wall Street investors bet against Tesla, the company’s leadership in electric-vehicle manufacturing has transformed the U.S. automobile industry.

Following Tuesday's hearing, McCormick ordered yet another round of briefing on various legal issues.