Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes a 9.2% stake in Twitter

Twitter's stock surged more than 25% before the market open on Monday, while shares of Tesla rose slightly.

In addition to raising questions about freedom of speech on Twitter Musk, in a separate tweet, said that he was "giving serious thought" to creating a new social media platform.

Musk has clashed with regulators about his use of Twitter.

Early last month, Musk asked a federal judge to nullify a subpoena from securities regulators and throw out a 2018 court agreement in which Musk had to have someone pre-approve his posts on Twitter. U.S. securities regulators said they had legal authority to subpoena Tesla and Musk about his tweets, and that Musk's move to throw out a 2018 court agreement that his tweets be pre-approved is not valid.

Musk's revelation about his stake in Twitter shares comes two days after Tesla Inc. posted lackluster first-quarter production numbers. While the company delivered 310,000 vehicles in the period, the figure was slightly below expectations.