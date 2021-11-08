Musk: I'll sell 10% of Tesla stock based on Twitter poll

Musk said he would abide by the results of the poll, which ended with 58% of more than 3.5 million votes calling for him to sell the stock. Musk owns about 17% of the 1 billion outstanding Tesla shares. If he sold 10% of his holdings at their current price of around $1,170 per share, it would net him around $20 billion.

Last week, Tesla shares hit an all-time intraday high of $1,243.49 per share. It's the most valuable car maker in the world with a market capitalization of more than $1 trillion.