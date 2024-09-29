Music streaming site Spotify temporarily goes down

Spotify wrote on X Sunday afternoon, “We're aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!”

Responding to the post, Spotify users complained about the outage disrupting workout routines and plans to stream a playlist at a child's birthday party.

About an hour later, the streaming service posted that everything was looking much better. The app appeared to be working normally.

Millions of people use Spotify, which was the largest streaming service in 2023. The music platform reports having more than 626 million users, with 246 million subscribers.