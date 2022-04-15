Musgrove, Machado lead Padres to 12-1 win over Braves

Braves starter Charlie Morton (1-1) struggled through five innings. He allowed five runs and nine hits, struck out five, walked three and hit two batters. He also got the 1,500th strikeout of his career.

Abrams, the sixth pick overall in the 2019 draft, made the club after a strong spring. The 21-year-old shortstop, who's from the Atlanta area, hit an opposite-field homer to left on Morton's second pitch of the second. Voit added an RBI double to make it 5-0. Voit hit a two-run single in the sixth.

Morton got into trouble in the first when he hit two batters and allowed a single to load the bases after just four batters. Hosmer drove in two runs on a two-out single and Wil Myers singled in another run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: LHP Blake Snell was placed on the injured list, retroactive to Monday, with a tight left adductor.

UP NEXT

The four-game series continues Friday night when Padres LHP MacKenzie Gore is scheduled to make his big league debut opposite Braves RHP Kyle Wright (1-0, 0.00), who will face the Padres for the first time. Gore, the third pick overall in the 2017 draft, takes Snell's rotation spot.

