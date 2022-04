Muscogee return South nearly 200 years after forced removal

“If you read the history books now it doesn’t really tell you why and how we were removed with the Trail of Tears,” he said. “We didn’t want to leave. We were forced to leave.”

Once among the largest groups in the Southeast, the Muscogee territory included parts of the present-day states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. The tribe's last major fighting force was defeated by U.S. troops at the Battle of Horseshoe Bend about 55 miles (88 kilometers) south of Oxford in 1814, leading to its eventual expulsion from the region.

About 23,000 Muscogee were forced out of the Southeast in all, Butler said, and as many as 4,000 died on a journey that included long stretches of walking and rides on barges and riverboats. The deaths continued once people arrived in Oklahoma because so many were seriously ill after the trip.

With about 96,000 enrolled citizens and headquarters in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, the tribe is now one of the largest in the United States. Groups of Muscogee have made trips to the Southeast to reconnect with the region in recent years, including visits to the Horseshoe Bend battlefield, now a historic site, and Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park in Macon, Georgia, Butler said.

The weekend festival is different, she said, because tribal leaders developed the idea on their own and the city welcomed the plan. A partnership between the two got started years ago when municipal officials began developing the park on the old village site, discovered artifacts and notified Muscogee leaders, she said.

While a group from the Muscogee Nation visited the park in 2016 after it opened, most citizens haven't.

"This is the first time many people coming have been here," Butler said. "We know these places but we’ve never seen them with our own eyes."

The nation wants to do more to connect with the local community and Muscogee still living in the South, the principal chief said. The nation already is working on educational programs with area schools, Hill said, and there have been discussions about using city-owned land at the park, which includes a reconstructed mound and interpretative signs, for a cultural center.

“We look at it as, ‘If they can’t come to us, we’ll go to them,'” he said.

Reeves is a member of the AP’s Race and Ethnicity team.

Caption Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill, right, speaks with local paramedics during the opening of a two-day festival in Oxford, Ala., on Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

Caption Citizens of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation sing a traditional hymn during the opening of a two-day festival in Oxford, Ala., on Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

Caption William Harjo, a Muscogee (Creek) Nation citizen from Texas, warms his face in the sunlight during the opening of a two-day festival in Oxford, Ala., on Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)