Murray throws for 2 TDs, runs for 2 as Cardinals beat Bears

Murray also joined Cam Newton as the only players in NFL history with at least 10,000 yards passing and 1,500 rushing in his first three seasons.

Hopkins, back from a hamstring injury, caught two passes for 32 yards. Conner added 75 yards rushing and 36 receiving. Byron Murphy Jr. and Zach Allen had interceptions.

Dalton, making his second straight start with Justin Fields sidelined because of broken ribs, matched a career high for interceptions. He was 26 of 41 for 229 yards and two touchdowns.

The early interceptions by Thompson and Baker helped put Arizona in control.

Murray and Hopkins connected for a 20-yard touchdown on fourth down after Thompson picked off a short pass in Chicago territory that deflected off receiver Jakeem Grant's hands.

The Bears were threatening on their next possession, only to have Baker intercept a pass that hit off Cole Kmet's chest and return it 77 yards to the 15. That led to the 9-yard touchdown scramble by Murray to make it 14-0.

Chicago orchestrated a 77-yard drive that lasted nearly eight minutes, with David Montgomery scoring from the 1. But the Cardinals answered. Conner, aided by Xavier Crawford’s missed tackle, turned a short pass by Murray into a 23-yard touchdown to make it 21-7.

INJURIES

Neither team reported an injury.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: host the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 13.

Bears: visit Green Bay next Sunday.

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

