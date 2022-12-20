Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

Atlanta welcomed back Murray and John Collins from injuries as both were game-time decisions with left ankle sprains. Collins, who finished with 12 points, missed the last eight games and Murray, who had 17, the past five.

With center Clint Caplea still sidelined by a right calf strain, Hawks coach Nate McMillan used a smaller starting lineup with Collins at center, De’Andre Hunter at forward and three guards: Young, Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Young scored 17 points in the third as the Hawks opened a 104-94 lead in the closing seconds of the period.

Murray hit a straightaway 3 with 7:30 remaining to make it 114-102, but Orlando kept chipping away and pulled within one on Fultz’s layup with 28.8 seconds left. Young missed an awkward runner with 8.7 seconds to go, and the Magic grabbed the rebound and called a timeout.

Fultz, who led the Magic with 24 points, then got to the rim easily — too easily for Hawks coach Nate McMillan.

“We’ll take the win, of course," he said, “but we know we’ve got to be better and we’ve got to finish better in order to continue to win ballgames."

Young knocked down a 34-foot straightaway 3 to put the Hawks up 124-112 with 3:03 to play, but it wasn't enough to put Orlando away.

“I knew we were going to get good looks tonight and being at home we were able to make more shots,” Young said. “We got some really good looks.”

Atlanta built an 11-point lead in the second quarter, but the Magic went on a 13-3 run and trailed 68-65 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Magic: Franz Wagner finished with 19 points. His brother Moritz had 16 and Banchero scored 19. ... Terrence Ross and Mo Bamba combined for 25 points off the bench. ... Orlando outscored the Hawks 20-19 on fast-break points. ... The Magic outrebounded Atlanta 45-41.

Hawks: AJ Griffin finished with 19 points off the bench. ... Atlanta outscored Orlando 62-48 in the paint. ... Young went 12 for 12 on free throws. ... Young picked up a technical foul with 3:03 remaining for complaining to an official about contact from Moritz Wagner on his 34-footer. ... McMillan successfully challenged a foul call on Onyeka Okongwu with 2:54 remaining.

UP NEXT

Magic: At Houston on Wednesday and host San Antonio on Friday.

Hawks: Host Chicago on Wednesday and Detroit on Friday.

___

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr. Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

