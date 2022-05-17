Murder conviction vacated for Vegas real estate mogul's wife

Margaret Rudin. a socialite antique shop owner, was found guilty in 2001 of murder in the death of real estate mogul Ron Rudin. Prosecutors said he had been shot in the head as he slept in the couple's home and that his body was dumped in the desert.

But U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware ruled Sunday that Margaret Rudin received ineffective legal representation from her late defense attorney, Michael Amador, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.