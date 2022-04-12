BreakingNews
Springfield resident wins national powerlifting title
springfield-news-sun logo
X

5 shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station

Nation & World
By KAREN MATTHEWS, Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
Law enforcement sources say five people were shot  at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Five people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated a suspect was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station.

Further details were not immediately available.

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning rush hour.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office did not immediately have more details. Adams was at the mayor’s residence Tuesday morning.

___

Associated Press reporters Michael Balsamo in Washington and Michael R. Sisak in New York contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981
2
Logano watches Ty Gibbs scrap with veteran bemusement
3
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
4
UK government: Johnson to be fined over lockdown parties
5
Russian war worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top