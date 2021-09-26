springfield-news-sun logo
X

Multiple injuries after Amtrak train derails in Montana

Nation & World
Updated 22 minutes ago
Multiple people were injured after an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, the train agency says

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — Multiple people were injured Saturday when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, the train agency said.

The Empire Builder train derailed at 4 p.m. near Joplin, a town of about 200, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in a statement. The accident scene is about 150 miles (241 kilometers) north of Helena and about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the border with Canada.

The train had about 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard, Abrams said.

Amtrak was working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers and safely evacuate all other passengers, Abrams added.

Photos posted to social media showed several cars on their sides. Passengers were standing alongside the tracks, some carrying luggage.

The images showed sunny skies, and it appeared the accident occurred along a straight section of tracks.

In Other News
1
Cardinals set team record with 15th straight win, beat Cubs
2
Newgarden wins Long Beach pole in tight IndyCar title race
3
Rays clinch 2nd straight AL East title, beat Marlins 7-3
4
Baylor beats No. 14 Iowa St 31-29 after failed 2-point try
5
McIlroy sits out then suffers during dismal Ryder Cup
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top