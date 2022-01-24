Mugler, French fashion icon known for sculpted designs, dies

The fashion world filled with an outpouring of sympathy. Bella Hadid, an American model, said “Nonononono,” followed by an image of a sad face, while American actress January Jones responded with a heart mark, from their official Instagram accounts.
Besides clothes, Mugler created films and photographs, and was a dancer, acrobat as well as avid body-builder, stressing he always wanted to explore the human body as art.
“I’ve always felt like a director, and the clothes I did were a direction of the everyday,” Mugler told Interview Magazine.
Queries on his funeral arrangements were not immediately answered.
___
Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama https://twitter.com/yurikageyama
Caption
French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier, left, and fellow designer Thierry Mugler try on jackets during the AIDS Gala at the Folies Bergeres in Paris, France on Oct. 20, 1992. French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, whose dramatic designs were worn by celebrities like Madonna, Lady Gaga and Cardi B, has died. He was 73. A post all in black on his official Instagram account said he died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 and “May his soul Rest In Peace." It did not give a cause of death. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)
Credit: Jacques Brinon
Caption
French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier, left, and fellow designer Thierry Mugler try on jackets during the AIDS Gala at the Folies Bergeres in Paris, France on Oct. 20, 1992. French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, whose dramatic designs were worn by celebrities like Madonna, Lady Gaga and Cardi B, has died. He was 73. A post all in black on his official Instagram account said he died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 and “May his soul Rest In Peace." It did not give a cause of death. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)
Credit: Jacques Brinon
Credit: Jacques Brinon
Caption
FILE - French designer Thierry Mugler acknowledges applause following his fall/winter 2001-2002 ready-to-wear collection presentation in Paris on March 12, 2001. French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, whose dramatic designs were worn by celebrities like Madonna, Lady Gaga and Cardi B, has died. He was 73. A post all in black on his official Instagram account said he died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 and “May his soul Rest In Peace." It did not give a cause of death. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File)
Credit: Remy de la Mauviniere
Credit: Remy de la Mauviniere
Caption
FILE - French designer Thierry Mugler acknowledges applause following his fall/winter 2001-2002 ready-to-wear collection presentation in Paris on March 12, 2001. French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, whose dramatic designs were worn by celebrities like Madonna, Lady Gaga and Cardi B, has died. He was 73. A post all in black on his official Instagram account said he died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 and “May his soul Rest In Peace." It did not give a cause of death. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File)
Credit: Remy de la Mauviniere
Credit: Remy de la Mauviniere
Caption
Fashion designer Thierry Mugler, left, and model Jerry Hall pose for photographers backstage after presenting awards at the VH1 Fashion & Music Awards show in New York on Dec. 3, 1995. French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, whose dramatic designs were worn by celebrities like Madonna, Lady Gaga and Cardi B, has died. He was 73. A post all in black on his official Instagram account said he died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 and “May his soul Rest In Peace." It did not give a cause of death. (AP Photo/Paul Hurschmann, File)
Credit: Paul Hurschmann
Caption
Fashion designer Thierry Mugler, left, and model Jerry Hall pose for photographers backstage after presenting awards at the VH1 Fashion & Music Awards show in New York on Dec. 3, 1995. French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, whose dramatic designs were worn by celebrities like Madonna, Lady Gaga and Cardi B, has died. He was 73. A post all in black on his official Instagram account said he died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 and “May his soul Rest In Peace." It did not give a cause of death. (AP Photo/Paul Hurschmann, File)
Credit: Paul Hurschmann
Credit: Paul Hurschmann