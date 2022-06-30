Mudslide in northeast India leaves 14 dead, over 30 missing

An estimated total of about 200 people have been killed in heavy downpours and mudslides in states including Assam, Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim, while 42 people have died in Bangladesh since May 17. Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced.

Scientists say climate change is a factor behind the erratic, early rains that triggered the unprecedented floods. Monsoon rains in South Asia typically begin in June, but torrential rain lashed northeastern India and Bangladesh as early as March this year.

With rising global temperatures due to climate change, experts say the monsoon season is becoming more variable, meaning that much of the rain that would typically fall throughout the season arrives in a shorter period.

This photograph provided by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel and others trying to rescue those buried under the debris after a mudslide in Noney, northeastern Manipur state, India, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (National Disaster Reponse Force via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Children play as it rains in New Delhi Thursday, June 30, 2025. India's monsoon season runs from June to September. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh

People wait for public transport as it rains in New Delhi Thursday, June 30, 2025. India's monsoon season runs from June to September. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh