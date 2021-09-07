springfield-news-sun logo
X

MSNBC brings back Jose Diaz-Balart for daytime show

This undated image released by MSNBC shows news anchor Jose Diaz-Balart who will return to MSNBC later this month to host a weekday show at the 10 a.m. hour. (MSNBC via AP)
Caption
This undated image released by MSNBC shows news anchor Jose Diaz-Balart who will return to MSNBC later this month to host a weekday show at the 10 a.m. hour. (MSNBC via AP)

Credit: Ivan Apfel

Credit: Ivan Apfel

Nation & World
10 minutes ago
Veteran news anchor Jose Diaz-Balart is returning to MSNBC later this month to host a weekday show at the 10 a.m. hour

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran anchor Jose Diaz-Balart is returning to the MSNBC lineup later this month as host of the 10 a.m. news hour on weekdays, the network announced on Tuesday.

Diaz-Balart was an anchor on MSNBC from 2014-16. His return is part of NBC Universal News Group Chairman's Cesar Conde's effort to bring more diverse voices to the network.

Diaz-Balart, also an anchor for “Noticias Telemundo,” has anchored national newscasts in both English and Spanish in a journalism career that began in 1983.

Hallie Jackson, who has anchored the 10 a.m. hour for five years, will shift to the 3 p.m. hour. Jackson and another MSNBC personality, Joshua Johnson, will both debut shows on the NBC News NOW streaming service this fall.

Ayman Mohyeldin will host prime-time MSNBC shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the network said.

In Other News
1
Pope, patriarch, Ab. of Canterbury make joint climate appeal
2
Jill Biden heads back to classroom as a working first lady
3
Prominent lawyer leaves Russia citing government pressure
4
Japan court summons NKorea leader over repatriation program
5
Young Sikhs still struggle with post-Sept. 11 discrimination
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top