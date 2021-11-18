MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after bus incident

Schroeder said the person who followed the jury bus had been told by his boss in New York to do so. Kenosha police tweeted that the person was briefly taken into custody and issued several traffic-related citations.

The judge called it an “extremely serious matter" and said it will be "referred to the proper authorities for further action.”

Rittenhouse, 18, shot and killed two people and wounded a third during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha last year. He testified he fired in self-defense after the men attacked him.

The judge had barred anyone from photographing jurors at the outset of the politically charged trial.

