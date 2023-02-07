Mozambique's extremist rebels kill aid worker in north

Rufin’s report is due at the end of February, and TotalEnergies said it will help it and its consortium partners in the gas project to “decide whether the conditions are met for resuming project activities.”

“The lifting of the force majeure and the resumption of activities at the Mozambique LNG project site require, in particular, the restoration of security in the region, the resumption of public services and the return to normal life for the people of the region," Pouyanne said.

But while gains have been made by Mozambique’s armed forces and its regional allies, the rebels are still capable of carrying out lethal attacks — including on the main north-south road that links the city of Pemba with the gas project in Palma.

On Feb. 1, two vans and a minibus were attacked south of the town of Macomia, killing an estimated seven people, including a nurse, and injuring seven others. The vehicles were left burned on the road, local outlet Zitamar News reported.

Then on Feb. 4, the day after Pouyanne's visit, another attack hit the same stretch of road. An MSF staff member, on his day off, was fatally injured while traveling on public transport to visit his family in Pemba, MSF announced. The man was a driver in Macomia for MSF, which he had joined in 2019. He is survived by his wife and five children.

ʺToday, we are grieving as we lost a colleague who, like all staff, are fully committed to assisting displaced families and often face significant risks,” said Federica Nogarotto, the director of MSF's mission in Mozambique. “This is a very sad day for us and for our team.”