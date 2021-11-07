Mourning starts as Houston officials probe concert deaths

The dead, according to friends and family members, included a 14-year-old high school student; a 16-year-old girl who loved dancing; and a 21-year-old engineering student at the University of Dayton. The youngest was 14, the oldest 27.

Houston officials did not immediately release the victims' names or the cause of death.

Thirteen people remained hospitalized Sunday. Their conditions were not disclosed.

City officials said they were in the early stages of investigating what caused the pandemonium at the sold-out Astroworld festival, an event founded by Scott. About 50,000 people were there. Authorities said that among other things, they will look at how the area around the stage was designed.

Contemporary Services Corp., headquartered in Los Angeles, was responsible for security staff at the festival, according to county records in Texas. Representatives for the company — which advertises online as being “recognized worldwide as the pioneer, expert and only employee owned company in the crowd management field” — did not immediately respond to emails and phone messages seeking comment.

One concertgoer said that as a timer ticked down to the start of Scott’s show, held in a fenced-off parking lot, the crowd pushed forward. Screaming and panic ensued, and people began passing out.

On video posted to social media, Scott could be seen stopping the concert at one point and asking for aid for someone in the audience: “Security, somebody help real quick.”

In a tweet posted Saturday, Scott said he was “absolutely devastated by what took place." He pledged to work “together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

___

Associated Press writers Ryan Pearson in Los Angeles; Stan Choe in New York; David Sharp in Portland, Maine; and Desiree Seals in Atlanta contributed to this report.

___

A previous version of this story was corrected to show Travis Scott is 30, not 29.

Caption Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a news conference, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Houston, after several people died and scores were injured during a music festival the night before. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Caption Houston County Judge Lina Hidalgo, center, flanked by Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, left, and U.S. Rep. Al Green, right, speaks during a news conference, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Houston, after several people died and scores were injured during a music festival the night before. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Caption A pedestrian cross Main Street in front of a sign announcing the cancellation of Astroworld on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Houston. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Travis Scott was performing Friday night. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Caption Flowers lie against the south fence surrounding the Astroworld festival grounds the day after several people died and scores were injured during a concert the night before at NRG Park, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Caption Traffic on Main Street passes by a sign announcing the cancellation of Astroworld on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Houston. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Travis Scott was performing Friday night. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Caption Houston police stand outside the Wyndham Hotel where they posted a staging area for people looking for family and friends after the concert at Astroworld on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Travis Scott was performing Friday night. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Caption A drone image shows the stage area at Astroworld on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 in Houston. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Travis Scott was performing Friday night. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Conley Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Caption Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña speaks during a news conference, as Mayor Sylvester Turner stands at left, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Houston, after several people died and scores were injured during a music festival the night before. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Caption Houston Police Chief Troy Finner speaks during a news conference, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Houston, after several people died and scores were injured during a music festival the night before. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Caption Emergency personnel respond to the Astroworld music festival in Houston on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Travis Scott was performing. Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a news conference. (KTRK via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Travis Scott performs at Astroworld Festival at NRG park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 in Houston. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival in while Scott was performing. Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a news conference.(Jamaal Ellis/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jamaal Ellis Credit: Jamaal Ellis

Caption Houston Police Chief Troy Finner speaks during a news conference, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Houston, after several people died and scores were injured during a music festival the night before. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke