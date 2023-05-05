Mourners attend funerals of 7 Shiite teachers in NW Pakistan

“We want justice and we don't know who is behind it,” Toori said, adding that about 10,000 Shiites rallied in Parachinar, a main in the Kurram district against the killings of teachers from their community.

“We request the government to do justice with us," he said.

His comment came a day after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif denounced the killings and ordered a probe to determine who was behind the twin attacks on teachers.

Earlier, the slain Sunni teacher was also buried at a graveyard in Kurram.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant violence since the Pakistani Taliban — who are known as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP — ended a ceasefire with the government last year. TTP is a separate group but it is allied with the Afghan Taliban. Pakistani Taliban have been emboldened since the Taliban seized power in August 2021.

