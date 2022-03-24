Motorists flock to Chicago area gas stations for free fuel

For some Chicago residents, the free gas amounted to a lifeline because money is particularly tight.

“It means a lot,” said Jacalyne Verduzco, 25, who drove to a station on the South Side for free gas. “It’s, it’s, you know, right now with gas going up and, you know, my husband is barely, you know, we’re barely making ends meet and everything.”

Wilson, 73, conducted another gas giveaway on March 17, offering $200,000 of gas from 10 Chicago gas stations. The giveaway led to gridlock, bad tempers and resident concerns about the environmental cost of idling engines in their neighborhoods.

Wilson is a self-made millionaire who has run for mayor of Chicago, the U.S. Senate and even president of the United States. He has opened his wallet before to help people out, including to post bail for people at Cook County Jail and to donate money to homeowners to help them pay their property tax bills.

The city faces another mayoral election in 2023.

Caption Businessman and former Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson pumps donated gas for a driver at a BP gas station Thursday, March 24, 2022 in Cicero, Ill. Wilson was giving gas away to motorists who showed up at four dozen gas stations. Some drivers waited for more more than an hour to collect their $50 worth of gasoline. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

