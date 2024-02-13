Motorist in England calls police to report he's too drunk to drive

“Man calls the police to report that HE is a drink driver,” police said, using the British term for the offense. “It’s not every day that this happens."

When officers arrived, the 52-year-old man was in a van on the side of the road. A breath test revealed he was three times over the legal limit.

He was arrested Monday and held in custody and released after being charged Tuesday with drunken driving in Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.