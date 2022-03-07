Mother says 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family

“I just can’t describe how wonderful Mike was. Everybody loved him,” Larson said. “It just rips your heart out. My grandchildren were wonderful. They were just the light of my life.”

Two others killed in the tornado — Rodney Clark, 64, and Cecilia Lloyd, 72 — lived in homes just down the street from Bazley that were also hit by the tornado. It was rated an EF-4, with peak winds of 170 mph (274 kph), the National Weather Service said Monday. The tornado was on the ground for nearly 70 miles (113 kilometers), leaving the longest path of destruction since a 1984 tornado that carved a path 117 miles (188 kilometers) long.

The seventh death came from Lucas County, about 54 miles (87 kilometers) southeast of Des Moines, when a separate tornado struck less than an hour later, injuring several other people. Officials there said Monday that Jesse Theron Fisher, 40, of Chariton, Iowa, died in the storm and another area resident remained hospitalized. The state Department of Natural Resources said that Fisher was in an RV at a campground at Red Haw State Park near Chariton when the storm struck.

The storms that raked Iowa on Saturday were the deadliest to occur in the state since May 2008, when one tornado destroyed nearly 300 homes and killed nine people in the northern Iowa city of Parkersburg. Another tornado a month later killed four boys at the Little Sioux Boy Scout ranch in western Iowa.

Saturday's storms damaged or destroyed dozens of homes and downed power lines and trees, causing some power outages.

The tornadoes were followed by winter storms overnight Sunday into Monday that dropped about 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of snow in central Iowa and 6.5 inches (16.5 centimeters) in Mount Vernon in eastern Iowa.

The snow prompted officials to cancel Monday's planned storm cleanup efforts after hundreds of volunteers helped out on Sunday. The cleanup was expected to resume Tuesday, but more snow is in the forecast for Thursday, which could cause additional delays.

On Monday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster declaration for nine additional counties with storm damage that will allow state resources to be used to help with the recovery efforts in Adair, Benton, Decatur, Jasper, Lucas, Polk, Tama, Warren, and Wayne counties. She had already declared a disaster in Madison County, which is known for the “Bridges of Madison County” book and movie.

Elsewhere, the National Weather Service said the storms generated an EF-1 tornado in southeastern Wisconsin near Stoughton that included winds up to 80 mph. The storm flattened trees, snapped power poles and blew out windows in homes. No injuries were reported.

One expert estimated the storms Saturday likely caused more than $1 billion damage altogether.

___

The spelling of Kinlee Bolger's first name has been corrected.

Caption Betty Hope of Winterset, Iowa, holds Matilda, her 15-year-old longhaired tabby cat, outside of her tornado-ravaged home on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Hope had feared all three of her cats perished after Saturday's tornado. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)

Caption Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, third from right, surveys the tornado-ravaged areas of Winterset, Iowa on Sunday, March 6, 2022. A powerful tornado caused six fatalities in Madison County and flattened several homes. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)

Caption Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds surveys the tornado-ravaged areas of Winterset on Sunday, March 6, 2022. A powerful tornado caused six fatalities in Madison County and flattened several homes. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)

Caption Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the media after touring heavily damaged parts of Winterset, Iowa, on Sunday, March 6, 2022. A confirmed EF3 tornado ripped through parts of Madison County on Saturday, destroying property and killing six. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)

Caption Larry Stout of Winterset, Iowa, holds up a DVD of the movie Twister after helping his sister, Betty Hope, clean up the area where her home once stood on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Hope's home was one of dozens destroyed by a tornado that touched down on Madison County on Saturday. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)

Caption Betty Hope of Winterset, Iowa, searches for items worth keeping at her home as cleanup efforts are underway on Sunday, March 6, 2022, after a tornado tore through an area southwest of town on Saturday. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)

Caption A damaged vehicle sits among debris as cleanup efforts are underway in Winterset, Iowa, on Sunday, March 6, 2022, after a tornado tore through an area southwest of town on Saturday. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)

Caption Snow covers a tornado-damaged home Monday, March 7, 2022, south of Winterset, Iowa. Several people were killed at the home when the tornado struck over the weekend. (Chelsey Lewis and Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP)

Caption Snow covers a tornado-damaged home Monday, March 7, 2022, near Winterset, Iowa, after severe weather came through the area over the weekend. (Chelsey Lewis and Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP)

Caption Snapped and fallen trees lie on the ground, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Pammel State Park near Winterset, Iowa, after severe weather came through the area over the weekend. (Chelsey Lewis and Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP)

Caption In this undated family photo provided by Lynn Larson, Michael Bolger and Kuri Bolger pose for a picture. Michael Bolger was killed when a tornado struck central Iowa, Saturday, March 5, 2022, and Kuri Bolger was seriously hurt and remained hospitalized Monday. (Lynn Larson via AP)