Mother of young boy who shot teacher arrested in Virginia

Zwerner filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school system last week, accusing school officials of gross negligence and of ignoring multiple warnings from teachers and others that the boy had taken a gun to school that day.

The city prosecutor's office said Tuesday that it is investigating whether the "actions or omissions" of any school employees could lead to criminal charges.

The January shooting at Richneck Elementary has rattled Newport News, a shipbuilding city of about 185,000 people near the Chesapeake Bay.

Police Chief Steve Drew has repeatedly characterized the shooting as “intentional.” He said there was no warning and no struggle before the child pointed the gun at Zwerner and fired one round, striking her in the hand and chest.

Zwerner, 25, hustled her students out of the classroom before being rushed to the hospital, where she stayed for nearly two weeks.

The felony neglect charge filed against the boy's mother is punishable by up to five years in prison. The misdemeanor charge of recklessly storing a firearm is punishable by up to one year in jail.

James Ellenson, the mother's attorney, has said previously that she has no criminal record. He has also said that her gun was secured on a top shelf in her closet and had a trigger lock.

The family has said the boy has an "acute disability " and was under a care plan that included his mother or father accompanying him to class every day. The week of the shooting was the first when a parent was not in class with him, the family said.