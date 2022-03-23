Mother describes tornado that picked up home, family inside

“They were screaming. His wife was hysterical,” neighbor Chuck Heirsch, who called 911, told The Times-Picayune / New Orleans Advocate when he saw his neighbors trying to get to their daughter. “They were already traumatized from taking that ‘Wizard of Oz’ ride.”

The rest passed like a blur, Castellanos said. An ambulance came to take her daughter to the hospital, where she was operated on overnight and is now all right, she said. Describing the rescue, St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said the hospitalized girl was “doing fine.”

Friends and relatives helped Castellanos clean out what belongings could be saved from inside the shattered home, like clothes and mementos, on Wednesday. One of the birds Castellanos kept as pets was standing on the floor, scattered debris all around.

Castellanos said she was thankful for everyone who had come to help with the cleanup, bringing food, garbage bags and work gloves.

Caption Dea Castellanos walks through her destroyed house in Arabi, La., Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The house was moved off its foundation during the tornado Tuesday night and landed in the street about 30 feet away. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana) Credit: Rebecca Santana