Most March Madness brackets bust before sundown on Day 1

In ESPN's Tournament Challenge bracket game, 18,078 perfect brackets remained — and more than 20 million had suffered at least one loss.

Furman received a decent amount of support. The Paladins were picked to win their opener on 18.2% of brackets. Only 6.6% picked Princeton to beat Arizona, and the Wildcats going down did tremendous damage to many brackets. They were picked in 4.9% of brackets to cut down the nets at the national championship game.