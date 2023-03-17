X

Most March Madness brackets bust before sundown on Day 1

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By MARK ANDERSON, Associated Press
19 minutes ago
NCAA Tournament brackets were busted early Thursday

From No. 13 seed Furman beating fourth-seeded Virginia to No. 15 Princeton defeating second-seeded Arizona, most NCAA Tournament brackets were busted Thursday before the sun went down.

The NCAA March Madness Twitter account posted midway through the first round that only .065% of brackets remained perfect.

Numbers were similar elsewhere.

In ESPN's Tournament Challenge bracket game, 18,078 perfect brackets remained — and more than 20 million had suffered at least one loss.

Furman received a decent amount of support. The Paladins were picked to win their opener on 18.2% of brackets. Only 6.6% picked Princeton to beat Arizona, and the Wildcats going down did tremendous damage to many brackets. They were picked in 4.9% of brackets to cut down the nets at the national championship game.

Arizona was a popular pick at CBS Sports, too, appearing on 96.9% of brackets win its opener, 84.9% to make the Sweet 16, 55.2% to make the Elite Eight, 21.5% to reach the Final Four and 5% to win it all.

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
California to overhaul San Quentin prison, emphasizing rehab
2
Microsoft adds AI tools to office apps like Outlook, Word
3
10 charged in Irvo Otieno’s death at mental hospital
4
Mets' Díaz expected to miss season with torn patellar tendon
5
Oregon halts electric vehicle rebates due to demand, money
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top