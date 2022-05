Most Great Barrier Reef coral studied this year was bleached

“We are hoping that we will see most of the coral that is bleached recover and we will end up with an event rather more like 2020 when, yes, there was mass bleaching, but there was low mortality,” Wachenfeld added.

The bleaching events in 2016 and 2017 led to “quite high levels of coral mortality,” Wachenfeld said.

Last December, the first month of the Southern Hemisphere summer, was the hottest December the reef had experienced since 1900. A “marine heatwave” had set in by late February, the report said.

A United Nations delegation visited the reef in March to assess whether the reef’s World Heritage listing should be downgraded due to the ravages of climate change.

In July last year, Australia garnered enough international support to defer an attempt by UNESCO, the United Nations’ cultural organization, to downgrade the reef’s World Heritage status to “in danger“ because of damage caused by climate change.

But the question will be back on the World Heritage Committee’s agenda at its annual meeting next month.

Caption In this photo supplied by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (GBRMPA), diseased corals at a reef in the Cairns/Cooktown on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, April 27, 2017. More than 90% of Great Barrier Reef coral surveyed in 2022 was bleached in the fourth such mass event in seven years in the world’s largest coral reef ecosystem, Australian government scientists said in its an annual report released late Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (N. Mattocks/GBRMPA via AP) Credit: N. Mattocks Credit: N. Mattocks Caption In this photo supplied by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (GBRMPA), diseased corals at a reef in the Cairns/Cooktown on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, April 27, 2017. More than 90% of Great Barrier Reef coral surveyed in 2022 was bleached in the fourth such mass event in seven years in the world’s largest coral reef ecosystem, Australian government scientists said in its an annual report released late Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (N. Mattocks/GBRMPA via AP) Credit: N. Mattocks Credit: N. Mattocks