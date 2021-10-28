springfield-news-sun logo
X

Moscow shuts most workplaces as infections, deaths soar

A woman wits get a takeaway order in a cafe, which is closed due to coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Moscow followed Thursday, shutting kindergartens, schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores, and allowing restaurants and cafes to only provide service for takeout or delivery. The number of new daily cases in Russia rose by over forty thousand on Thursday, topping a previous record reached earlier this week. The government hopes that the nonworking period will help curb the spread by keeping most people out of offices and public transportation. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Caption
A woman wits get a takeaway order in a cafe, which is closed due to coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Moscow followed Thursday, shutting kindergartens, schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores, and allowing restaurants and cafes to only provide service for takeout or delivery. The number of new daily cases in Russia rose by over forty thousand on Thursday, topping a previous record reached earlier this week. The government hopes that the nonworking period will help curb the spread by keeping most people out of offices and public transportation. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Nation & World
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press
Updated 41 minutes ago
Moscow city authorities have ordered most people to stay off work for at least 11 days, to stem coronavirus infections as new daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Russia surged to all-time highs

MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow city authorities on Thursday ordered most people to stay off work for at least 11 days to stem coronavirus infections, as new daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Russia surged to all-time highs.

The government's coronavirus task force reported 1,159 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily tally since the pandemic began. The official death toll from the pandemic, by far the highest in Europe, now stands at 235,057. But the state statistics agency, which tallies deaths more broadly, has reported about 418,000 COVID-19 related deaths as of Aug. 1.

Either way, it puts Russia among the worst-hit nations in the world during the pandemic.

To slow the spread of the virus, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, when most state organizations and private businesses are to suspend operations. He encouraged Russia's worst-hit regions to start sooner, and some ordered most residents off work earlier this week.

Moscow followed Thursday, shutting kindergartens, schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores, and restricting restaurants and cafes to only takeout or delivery. Food stores, pharmacies and companies operating key infrastructure remained open.

Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues is limited to people holding digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will remain in place after Nov. 7.

Putin also instructed local officials to close nightclubs and other entertainment venues, and ordered unvaccinated people older than 60 to stay home.

The number of new daily cases in Russia rose by 40,096 on Thursday, topping a previous record reached earlier this week. The government hopes keeping most people out of offices and public transportation could curb the spread, but many Russians quickly sought to take advantage of the surprise time off for a seaside vacation.

Plane ticket sales soared to southern Russia, Egypt and Turkey, prompting authorities in southern Russia to quickly shut down entertainment venues and limit access to restaurants and bars.

Authorities have blamed the surging contagion and deaths on Russia's lagging pace of vaccinations. Only about 49 million Russians — about a third of the country’s nearly 146 million people — are fully vaccinated.

Russia was the first country in the world to authorize a coronavirus vaccine in August 2020, proudly naming the shot Sputnik V to showcase the country's scientific prowess. But the vaccination campaign has slumped amid widespread public skepticism blamed on conflicting signals from authorities.

Putin has deplored Russians’ vaccine hesitancy.

“There are just two options for everyone — to get sick, or receive a vaccine," he said last week.

Regional officials have made shots mandatory for certain categories of workers, but Putin rejected proposals to make them compulsory for everyone.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that authorities would continue efforts to persuade Russians to get inoculated until collective immunity is achieved.

“This is an ongoing campaign that must and is being carried out on a permanent basis,” Peskov said. “We need to persuade everyone.”

Asked if the Kremlin might eventually make vaccines mandatory, Peskov said only that authorities would closely monitor the numbers.

“We will see how the situation evolves,” Peskov said during a conference call with reporters. “For now, the numbers don’t give grounds for optimism.”

__

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

An employee walks inside GUM, the State Shop closed due to the coronavirus in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Moscow followed Thursday, shutting kindergartens, schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores, and allowing restaurants and cafes to only provide service for takeout or delivery. The number of new daily cases in Russia rose by over forty thousand on Thursday, topping a previous record reached earlier this week. The government hopes that the nonworking period will help curb the spread by keeping most people out of offices and public transportation. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Caption
An employee walks inside GUM, the State Shop closed due to the coronavirus in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Moscow followed Thursday, shutting kindergartens, schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores, and allowing restaurants and cafes to only provide service for takeout or delivery. The number of new daily cases in Russia rose by over forty thousand on Thursday, topping a previous record reached earlier this week. The government hopes that the nonworking period will help curb the spread by keeping most people out of offices and public transportation. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

A municipal worker walks past a window of GUM, the State Shop in Red Square, closed due to the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Moscow followed Thursday, shutting kindergartens, schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores, and allowing restaurants and cafes to only provide service for takeout or delivery. The number of new daily cases in Russia rose by over forty thousand on Thursday, topping a previous record reached earlier this week. The government hopes that the nonworking period will help curb the spread by keeping most people out of offices and public transportation. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Caption
A municipal worker walks past a window of GUM, the State Shop in Red Square, closed due to the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Moscow followed Thursday, shutting kindergartens, schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores, and allowing restaurants and cafes to only provide service for takeout or delivery. The number of new daily cases in Russia rose by over forty thousand on Thursday, topping a previous record reached earlier this week. The government hopes that the nonworking period will help curb the spread by keeping most people out of offices and public transportation. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Red Square and the Kremlin Wall are reflected in a window of an empty BOSCO cafe in the GUM, the State Shop in Red Square, which is closed due to coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Moscow followed Thursday, shutting kindergartens, schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores, and allowing restaurants and cafes to only provide service for takeout or delivery. The number of new daily cases in Russia rose by over forty thousand on Thursday, topping a previous record reached earlier this week. The government hopes that the nonworking period will help curb the spread by keeping most people out of offices and public transportation. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Caption
Red Square and the Kremlin Wall are reflected in a window of an empty BOSCO cafe in the GUM, the State Shop in Red Square, which is closed due to coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Moscow followed Thursday, shutting kindergartens, schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores, and allowing restaurants and cafes to only provide service for takeout or delivery. The number of new daily cases in Russia rose by over forty thousand on Thursday, topping a previous record reached earlier this week. The government hopes that the nonworking period will help curb the spread by keeping most people out of offices and public transportation. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Two women look at their smartphones standing at GUM, the State Shop in Red Square, which is closed due to coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Moscow followed Thursday, shutting kindergartens, schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores, and allowing restaurants and cafes to only provide service for takeout or delivery. The number of new daily cases in Russia rose by over forty thousand on Thursday, topping a previous record reached earlier this week. The government hopes that the nonworking period will help curb the spread by keeping most people out of offices and public transportation. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Caption
Two women look at their smartphones standing at GUM, the State Shop in Red Square, which is closed due to coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Moscow followed Thursday, shutting kindergartens, schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores, and allowing restaurants and cafes to only provide service for takeout or delivery. The number of new daily cases in Russia rose by over forty thousand on Thursday, topping a previous record reached earlier this week. The government hopes that the nonworking period will help curb the spread by keeping most people out of offices and public transportation. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

A museum security, right, scans a QR code to confirm visitors' vaccination status at the entrance of the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Russian capital has started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues is limited to people holding digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will remain in place after Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Caption
A museum security, right, scans a QR code to confirm visitors' vaccination status at the entrance of the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Russian capital has started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues is limited to people holding digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will remain in place after Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

A museum guide tells a group of school children about antique sculptures on display at the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Russian capital has started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues is limited to people holding digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will remain in place after Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Caption
A museum guide tells a group of school children about antique sculptures on display at the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Russian capital has started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues is limited to people holding digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will remain in place after Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

A museum security, right, scans a QR code to confirm visitors' vaccination status at the entrance of the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Russian capital has started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues is limited to people holding digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will remain in place after Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Caption
A museum security, right, scans a QR code to confirm visitors' vaccination status at the entrance of the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Russian capital has started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues is limited to people holding digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will remain in place after Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Visitors wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus and confirmed their QR codes of vaccination status at the entrance listen to an audio guide looking a painting at the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Russian capital has started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues is limited to people holding digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will remain in place after Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Caption
Visitors wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus and confirmed their QR codes of vaccination status at the entrance listen to an audio guide looking a painting at the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Russian capital has started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues is limited to people holding digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will remain in place after Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

A museum security, right, scans a QR code to confirm visitor's vaccination status at the entrance of the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Russian capital has started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues is limited to people holding digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will remain in place after Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Caption
A museum security, right, scans a QR code to confirm visitor's vaccination status at the entrance of the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Russian capital has started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues is limited to people holding digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will remain in place after Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

A museum security, right, scans a QR code to confirm a visitor's vaccination status at the entrance of the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Russian capital has started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues is limited to people holding digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will remain in place after Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Caption
A museum security, right, scans a QR code to confirm a visitor's vaccination status at the entrance of the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Russian capital has started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues is limited to people holding digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will remain in place after Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

In Other News
1
US to pay $88M to families, victims of SC church massacre
2
Decorating a cake with glitter? Check that it's edible
3
Biden announces deal, seeks votes: 'Let's get this done'
4
Senators urge emergency protections for wolves in US West
5
Neo-Nazi group member sentenced to 9 years in prison
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top