Morton vs. Lauer in Game 4 of NLDS between Braves, Brewers

Atlanta bounced back with a pair of shutout victories to grab a 2-1 lead in the series. If the Brewers win Game 4, the deciding game would be held Thursday in Milwaukee.

Atlanta's Max Fried would start Game 5 on full rest if necessary. Otherwise, he would start the opener of the NL championship series against either San Francisco or the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Brewers decided not to pitch ace Corbin Burnes on three days' rest in Game 4, which would make him available to start Thursday if the series goes back to Milwaukee.

The 37-year-old Morton has pitched on short rest one other time in the postseason.

With Houston in 2017, he started Game 4 of the World Series, pitching 6 1-3 innings, then came back in relief in Game 7 to work the final four innings. He allowed just one run and earned the win in a Series-clinching 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Morton is the only pitcher in baseball history to win four winner-take-all games in the playoffs. He was 7-4 with a 3.34 ERA in 14 postseason appearances before Tuesday.

Morton went 14-6 with a 3.34 ERA this season. He recently agreed to a $20 million contract extension to return to the Braves in 2022.

Caption Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer (52) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Atlanta Braves pithcher Charlie Morton, who is scheduled to start in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, throws during the baseball team's practice Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Caption Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson (22) celebrates his three-run homer in the dugout against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Atlanta Braves closer Will Smith (51) celebrates a pop up during the ninth inning of Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 3-0. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson