Morton sharp in return from broken leg, Braves top Reds 7-6

The Braves took advantage of seven walks by Reds pitchers.

Reds rookie Reiver Sanmartin (0-1) lasted only 2 1/3 innings, and his five walks led to his early exit. Sanmartin allowed five runs on four hits, including a run-scoring double by Adam Duvall in Atlanta's big third inning.

Jeff Hoffman, who replaced Sanmartin, allowed d'Arnaud's two-run single and a run-scoring single by Orlando Arcia.

Morton threw four perfect innings before Votto led off the fifth with a single up the middle. Nick Senzel doubled and Mike Moustakas had a sacrifice fly.

For the first time at Truist Park, an umpire announced a replay review decision to fans. Following a review of the play, crew chief Jerry Layne announced Senzel made a catch of Ozzie Albies' second-inning liner in center field.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Manager David Bell said LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder soreness) “felt great” while throwing 35 pitches in a simulated game. Minor's next step could be a minor league rehab assignment unless he first throws another simulated game next week. ... RHPs Daniel Duarte and Alexis Diaz made their major league debuts, each pitching a scoreless inning.

Braves: LHP Tucker Davidson may be the most likely candidate to serve as the sixth starter in the rotation on Tuesday against Washington. Manager Brian Snitker said “we plan on slotting someone in” but hasn't named the starter.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Kyle Wright, who carries an ugly 6.56 ERA in his first 21 regular-season games, including 14 starts, over four seasons will face Reds RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (9-6, 4.74 ERA in 2021) in Saturday night's third game of the four-game series.

