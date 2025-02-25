Morrissey, Scheifele rally Jets to 2-1 overtime win over Sharks for 10th straight

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) scores his game-winning goal in overtime on San Jose Sharks goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) during an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) scores his game-winning goal in overtime on San Jose Sharks goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) during an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Josh Morrissey scored the tying goal in the final minute of regulation and Mark Scheifele got the winner 1:33 into overtime as the Winnipeg Jets rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Monday night for their franchise-record 10th straight win.

Connor Hellebuyck finished with 17 saves for the Jets.

William Eklund scored for San Jose, and Vitek Vanecek had 33 saves.

Morrissey tied it with a slap shot from the top of the circle with 26 seconds left after Hellebuyck was pulled for his eighth of the season.

In the extra period, Scheifele scored on a backhand shot for his 32nd. It was also the 329th of his career to become the Jets' franchise leader, passing Ilya Kovalchuk’s mark set when the team was the Atlanta Thrashers.

Eklund’s high one-timer on the blocker side during a San Jose 4-on-3 power play beat Hellebuyck with 4:53 left in the first period.

The Sharks had two more power plays in the second period before Winnipeg got its first of the game. The Jets put four shots at Vanecek, but he denied a tying goal.

Winnipeg also came up empty on an early third-period man advantage, putting one shot at Vanecek. Colin Miller later hit the post midway through the frame.

Some fans at the Canada Life Center loudly booed at the start of the American anthem.

Takeaways

Sharks: San Jose went into the game with the league’s 26th-ranked power play (17.6%) but scored with 6 seconds left on a first-period 4-on-3 man advantage. They finished 1 for 3.

Jets: Vanecek turned aside a number of dangerous Winnipeg chances, including three shots during the Jets’ first power play. Hellebuyck twice stonewalled Macklin Celebrini during a second-period power play.

Key moment

Morrissey sent the game to overtime with his tying goal with 26 seconds left in regulation.

Key stat

The Jets improved to 2-8-1 when trailing after two periods, while the Sharks fell to 9-6-3 when ahead after two.

Up next

Sharks visit Montreal on Thursday, and Jets play at Ottawa on Wednesday.

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) deflects an incoming shot in front of San Jose Sharks goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) and Henry Thrun (3) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) carries the puck around San Jose Sharks' Jack Thompson (26) and Collin Graf (51) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime in front of San Jose Sharks' Mario Ferraro (38) during an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) and Mason Appleton (22) try to control a bouncing puck as San Jose Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

San Jose Sharks' goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Nino Niederreiter (62) as Shakir Mukhamadullin (85) and Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

San Jose Sharks' goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Gabriel Vilardi (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Gabriel Vilardi, Neal Pionk and Logan Stanley (64) tangle with San Jose Sharks' Will Smith (2) and Fabian Zetterlund (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

San Jose Sharks goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Cole Perfetti (91) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) collides with San Jose Sharks goaltender Vitek Vanecek after being checked by Shakir Mukhamadullin during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

