springfield-news-sun logo
X

Morrison says Australia to exceed 2030 emissions target

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, listens to Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce during question time in Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Australia's Cabinet will on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, consider conditions the government's junior coalition partner has placed on committing the national to a target of zero net carbon emissions by 2050. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)
Caption
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, listens to Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce during question time in Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Australia's Cabinet will on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, consider conditions the government's junior coalition partner has placed on committing the national to a target of zero net carbon emissions by 2050. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

Credit: Mick Tsikas

Credit: Mick Tsikas

Nation & World
19 minutes ago
Australia’s prime minister says the country is set to reduce emissions by 35% below 2005 levels by 2030

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister said on Tuesday the country is set to reduce emissions by 35% below 2005 levels by 2030.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would not commit at the U.N. climate conference in Scotland to increasing the country’s current 2030 target of reducing emissions by 26% to 28% below 2005 levels.

“We will meet it and we will beat it,” Morrison said, referring to the 2030 target Australian adopted in 2015.

“We’ll beat it with emissions reductions we believe of up to 35% and we may even achieve better,” he added.

In Other News
1
Ports of LA, Long Beach to fine firms over container backlog
2
Fab Four of July acquisitions lead Braves to World Series
3
GOP election chief who rejects fraud claims up for fed job
4
Union vote at Amazon's NY warehouse big step closer
5
Ex-Liberty spokesman says he was fired for raising concerns
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top