Morocco pulls off another World Cup upset, beats Belgium 2-0

Substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri got one past Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois by whipping in a free kick from a tight angle at the near post in the 73rd minute for Morocco's first goal. Zakaria Aboukhlal then guided a shot into the roof of the net off a pass from Hakim Ziyech in stoppage time.

Belgium, ranked No. 2 in the world behind Brazil, had won its last seven group games at the World Cup. It was Morocco's first win at a World Cup since 1998 and only its third ever.