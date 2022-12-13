Moroccan fans wait for chance to score free World Cup ticket

“We just going to rely on God. We wish from the bottom of our heart that tomorrow’s game goes well,” Moroccan fan Mohammed al Hmaemi said. "We hope that our national team wins. We do not have tickets, so we just going to stay outside and cheer for them.”

Moroccan fan Hasnae Belazzeyz said the wait was worth it: “It's more than a dream, it's incredible. It's a national pride. It is historical.”

Morocco’s national carrier, Royal Air Maroc, has confirmed it will run 30 flights between Casablanca and Doha.

“After the success of the unprecedented arrangements made for the Morocco-Portugal match, we are now quadrupling these arrangements by operating nearly 30 flights with large-capacity aircraft in just 24 hours,” Royal Air Maroc president Abdelhamid Addou said in a statement.

Royal Air Maroc said the one-of-a-kind deal would be on sale for 5,000 dirhams ($475) round trip.

